Yungblud announces self-titled third album: “Here is my story”

Yungblud has announced the release of his long-awaited third studio album, which he hopes fills his “beautiful family” with love.

The follow-up to 2020’s ‘Weird!’ is set to arrive on September 2, and according to the Doncaster rocker, he chose the title “because nothing in my life has ever made more sense”.

“Everything up to this moment has been a complete explosion of uncensored expression, where I just told the truth and sang about what I felt in that exact moment,” Yungblud wrote on Instagram. “The difference here is that i have thought and felt this record so deeply. i went to a part of myself that I didn’t know was there. i studied it, i bathed in the emotion, tried to solve the equation and come up with an answer (at least for now) from love to pain, adoration to abandonment, laughter to betrayal.”

Advertisement

He continued: “My message is the same, it will always be; i will continue to be nothing but myself and encourage others to do the same. there is simply no other option. i hope it provides my beautiful family who have followed me throughout this journey answers about themselves but also questions and challenges, but most importantly I hope it fills them with love.

“You have provided me with an antidote for the emptiness and loneliness I’ve felt in the past. you have given me a voice. so here is my story. why did i call it “YUNGBLUD”? because nothing in my life has ever made more sense.”

News of Yungblud’s upcoming new album follows the release of ‘Memories’, his recent collaboration with Willow, which arrived earlier this month alongside a Colin Tilley-directed video.

In March, Yungblud released another single, ‘The Funeral’, which saw Ozzy Osbourne make an appearance in the video. Both songs are expected to feature on ‘YungBlud’.

Meanwhile, Yungblud hit back at critics of his music this week, saying that he’s made it his “mission” to get them “wearing a Yungblud t-shirt next year”.

Advertisement

The Doncaster singer-songwriter opened up to SPIN about being misunderstood as an artist. “To Exploited fans, I’m a fucking poser,” he said. “To fucking Ariana Grande fans, I’m scary.”

However, Harrison conceded that receiving such a polarising response is part and parcel of being an authentic, well-known musician: “Ask any great, true, rock and roll artist. They’ve been ridiculed. But this is real. You saw it last night. Everyone’s dressed like each other, but there’s a thousand cultures in a room. It’s fucking liberating.”