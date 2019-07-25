Yungblud announces special River Thames gig

"I have a mental surprise," he told fans

Yungblud has announced an ambitious London gig which he plans to stage on a boat on the River Thames this weekend.

The ’21st Century Liability’ artist is staging the event on Saturday (July 27) at 8:30pm, and directed those interested to a sign-up page.

Writing on Twitter, Yungblud announced: “London. 27th of July. 8:30pm. The Thames. On a boat. RSVP, limited spots available.

“I have a mental surprise. See you there.”

Entries for the gig close tonight (July 25) at 23:59, and 40 attendees will be selected at random once the draw closes.

Last weekend, Yungblud brought out Machine Gun Kelly during his performance at the last-ever staging of the Warped Tour.

After sending a plane around the sky above the festival grounds earlier in the day emblazoned with the tagline “hope for the underrated youth”, Yungblud had Kelly join him during his slot for a run-through of their track ‘I Know I’m Okay’, which also features Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Back in May, Yungblud released the track ‘Parents’, which he said was “a tribute to individualism”.

“You are the best judge of how to become the best you,” he said of the meaning behind the track. “Don’t conform to the outside world’s perception of who you should be if it means losing yourself in the process.”