Yungblud announces ‘The Weird Time of Life’ virtual tour

Yungblud has announced his ‘Weird Time of Life’ virtual tour for later this year — check out details of his upcoming digital touring venture below.

The virtual tour will accompany the release of the artist’s upcoming second album ‘Weird!’, which is set to arrive on November 13 via Locomotion / Polydor Records.

‘The Weird Time of Life Tour’ will offer Yungblud fans their first chance to hear songs from ‘Weird!’ being performed live. The tour will, however, only take place online and offer “a unique localised experience with full-scale production” during each live-streamed show. Moment House will be behind the production of the tour.

Advertisement

Despite it being digital-only, the tour will still ‘visit’ a number of cities across the world from November 16 to December 7. In the UK, London, Glasgow and Manchester are named among the stops on the virtual tour, although fans from anywhere in the world can purchase tickets for any of the virtual shows (each of which are subject to a certain capacity) listed.

WEIRD TIME OF LIFE VIRTUAL TOUR IS COMING TO YOUR FOOKIN CITYS! pre order album before THURSDAY 9:30am (bst) to receive access to pre sale happening on THURSDAY at 1 pm (bst). general onsale FRIDAY 5pm (bst). tell yer mates. this is gonna be mad! GO🖤https://t.co/TcmPj6bkqo pic.twitter.com/alS2mAE1O5 — YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) September 28, 2020

“The thing I miss about playing shows is the individuality of every night,” Yungblud said in a statement. “The different faces, the different energy, but most of all the different cultures. Our community may be from different parts of the world yet we have similar beliefs, it is incredible.

“I wanted to do a show for as many cities as I could, playing songs off my new album for the first time. This album helped me so much and I wanted to bring it to the fans with all the energy, all the passion, all the love and all the fucking rage that went into it. Just because we can’t touch each other, doesn’t mean we can’t feel each other. I’ll see you in your city.”

all info here , and on my store 🖤👇🖤https://t.co/TcmPj6bkqo pic.twitter.com/BPzgDXCfMU — YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) September 28, 2020

Tickets for ‘The Weird Time of Life Tour’ go on general sale on Friday (October 2) at 5pm BST here. A pre-sale of tickets will also take place, which you can find out more about here.

Advertisement

You can see the full itinerary for Yungblud’s ‘The Weird Time of Life Tour’ below.

November

16 – London

17 – Glasgow

18 – Manchester

19 – Dublin

20 – Paris

21 – Berlin

22 – Munich

23 – Amsterdam

30 – New York

December

1 – Boston

2 – Toronto

3 – Chicago

4 – Atlanta

5 – Seattle

6 – Los Angeles

7 – Sydney

Yungblud shared the video for his latest track ‘God Save Me, But Don’t Drown Me Out’ last week, which was directed by Gavin Gottlich and Yungblud himself.