Yungblud to appear on ‘Celebrity Gogglebox’ tomorrow

YUNGBLUD ON YA BOX.

Yungblud is set to deliver his own take on British telly after being confirmed as the latest star for Celebrity Gogglebox.

The ‘Original Me’ singer will join forces with BBC Radio 1’s Jack Saunders for the hit Channel 4 show – which sees a variety of familiar faces sharing their opinions as they watch TV from the comfort of their own homes.

Other notable faces taking part in Friday night’s celebrity edition include Inside No.9 creators Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith, as well as comedian Jack Whitehall.

Both Liam and Noel Gallagher have appeared on the show in the past, too.

It comes after Yungblud released his ‘The Underrated Youth’ EP last week – which received a four-star review from NME upon release.

Describing the new offering as “protest songs from a new rock hero”, our review stated: ” Sharply written and filled with bold, unapologetic political statements, Yungblud’s latest ‘The Underrated Youth’ is a bolshy collection of protest songs. Is there hope for the underrated youth? With Yungblud around – you bet.”

Speaking previously about the collection, Yungblud said: “i wrote this project about the stories i have heard and the journeys, i myself have been on inside my head. this project is about us. you all helped me tell this story n i can’t wait for you to hear it.”