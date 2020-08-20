Yungblud, Arlo Parks, Biffy Clyro and more all set for Radio 1’s Live Lounge Month

Yungblud, Arlo Parks and Biffy Clyro are among the names set for BBC Radio 1’s annual Live Lounge Month.

The annual celebration takes place throughout next month, beginning on September 1 and running through to the 30th of the month.

Speaking of his involvement in the series, Yungblud said: “Playing the Live Lounge was always a massive dream of mine – I used to have the CDs as a kid. To do it last year was so insane, but this time I have eight months of repressed energy and a whole lot of fire to get out. So bring your petrol!”

Advertisement

Arlo Parks added: “Dang another dream coming true!! I’m playing the Live Lounge for the first time in September – 16 year old Arlo would be proud I think – I used to watch these on YouTube till 3am.”

Also set to feature in the Live Lounge across September are Biffy Clyro, who release their new album ‘A Celebration Of Endings’ tomorrow (August 21). In a four-star review of the new album, NME called it “a bright and bombastic ode to starting again”.

Elsewhere across Live Lounge Month will be Miley Cyrus, Declan McKenna, Jorja Smith, Little Mix and London Grammar, who returned after three years away yesterday (August 19) with comeback single ‘Baby It’s You’.

Earlier this year, Radio 1 held a virtual equivalent of their annual Big Weekend festival, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Biffy Clyro, Sam Smith, Rita Ora, Anne-Marie and more all played the virtual replacement festival.