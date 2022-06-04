Yungblud calls auditioning for Danny Boyle’s ‘Pistol’ “life-changing”

Yungblud has spoken about the experience of auditioning for Danny Boyle’s Pistol series, calling it “life-changing”.

The musician – whose real name is Dominic Harrison – was talking to NME for this week’s Big Read cover story, ahead of the release of his self-titled third album on September 2.

Although Harrison went up for an undisclosed part in the new Sex Pistols biopic show, he ultimately wasn’t chosen to be a part of the final cast. Despite this, he still described the experience as “life-changing”.

Advertisement

“I loved it, but I think I was too close in likeness to [the Sex Pistols],” he told NME. “I think with Danny Boyle, who is such an incredible director, he wanted blank canvases. If I was to play a Sex Pistol, see, there would already be a misconception about how I’d approach [the role].”

Last year, the musician was rumoured to have auditioned to play Boy George in an upcoming Culture Club biopic. While Harrison didn’t confirm details on this to NME, he hinted that the film is “in the works”.

Check out the full Big Read cover interview with Yungblud here, where he talks about working with WILLOW, the advice Ozzy Osbourne gave him, the misconceptions people have about him, and shares insight into his new album.

Yungblud announced his third record last month (May 17) and explained he had named it after his stage moniker “because nothing in my life has ever made more sense”. “Everything up to this moment has been a complete explosion of uncensored expression, where I just told the truth and sang about what I felt in that exact moment,” he wrote on Instagram.

“The difference here is that I have thought and felt this record so deeply. I went to a part of myself that I didn’t know was there. I studied it, I bathed in the emotion, tried to solve the equation and come up with an answer (at least for now) from love to pain, adoration to abandonment, laughter to betrayal.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the artist received praise from another musical icon earlier this year when The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger credited him and Machine Gun Kelly with bringing “life” to modern rock. “In rock music you need energy and there have not been a lot of new rock singers around. Now there are a few,” Jagger said in a recent interview on Swedish radio.

“You have Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly. That kind of post-punk vibe makes me think there is still a bit of life in rock and roll.”