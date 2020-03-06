Yungblud cancels Asia tour due to coronavirus

Yungblud has cancelled the Asia leg of his world tour due to coronavirus concerns.

The Doncaster artist – real name Dominic Harrison – announced the cancellation on his Instagram story earlier this week, promising fans that he was “going to get out there” as soon as he could.

Yungblud was due to kick off the trek in South Korea next week, followed by shows in Japan, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Singapore.

“At first I was going to say, ‘Fuck it’ and come, but we have been advised again to seriously not,” Harrison said in the clip, which has been preserved on a fan Twitter account.

“I just wanted to send a message just to say I’m really thinking about you all a lot and I want to send all my love and I hope everyone is safe, and I hope everyone is trying to be as positive as they can.”

Asia- in light of recent events, the upcoming tour has been cancelled due to travel risks and safety. Ticket will be cancelled and refunds are available. Depending on your point of purchase, you may need to submit a refund inquiry (email or call). Stay safe everyone 🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/V5ssEmggIN — YUNGBLUD ARMY (@YungbludArmy) March 4, 2020

Yungblud will continue to play South America on the Lollapalooza festival tour, the United States and Europe from April to August this year. NME has reached out to Yungblud’s management to ask whether any other dates will be similarly cancelled or postponed.

Earlier this week, Yungblud teased a “sad version” of ‘I Think I’m Okay’, his 2019 collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The singer revealed on social media that he had revisited the song and given it an emotional, stripped-back reworking.

Last month, Yungblud won the award for Best Music Video at the NME Awards 2020 for ‘Original Me’, featuring Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons.

Picking up his award at the ceremony from presenters Glyn Fussell and Sink The Pink, Yungblud said: “This is crazy hell, fucking hell look at that. I used to watch NME Awards as a nipper and we’re fucking here.”