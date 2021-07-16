Yungblud confirms his ‘Occupy The UK’ August tour dates will go ahead

Yungblud has confirmed that his ‘Occupy The UK’ August tour dates will go ahead as planned.

The singer is set to begin the run of dates, which were rescheduled earlier this year, in Nottingham on August 6, two weeks after the UK drops all its coronavirus restrictions.

Scotland will still have restrictions in place next month though, meaning Dominic Harrison’s two Glasgow dates at the Barrowlands have been rescheduled to take place in December.

“i cannot wait to be in a room goin fookin mental with you so soon, so get fookin ready!” Yungblud wrote to fans. “however, unfortunately due to the ongoing COVID restrictions in Scotland, the Glasgow shows have had to be moved to the end of the year. i promise i did everything i could, i just want everyone to be as safe as possible.”

Another forthcoming UK tour of the singer’s, dubbed the ‘Life On Mars’ tour, are also set to go ahead later this year, beginning in Brighton at the end of September.

The following European run of dates has had to be rescheduled for 2022, though. “im so sorry i did everything i could, your safety is my top priority,” Yungblud wrote of the shows, while adding new dates in Belgium, Poland, Portugal and Finland.

See Yungblud’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

‘Occupy The UK’ tour

AUGUST 2021

6 – Nottingham, Rock City

7 – Nottingham, Rock City

9 – London, Kentish Town Forum

10 – London, Kentish Town Forum

12 – London, Kentish Town Forum

13 – London, Kentish Town Forum

14 – London, Kentish Town Forum

DECEMBER 2021

7 – Glasgow, Barrowlands

8 – Glasgow, Barrowlands

‘Life On Mars’ tour

SEPTEMBER 2021

27 – Brighton

28 – Bournemouth

29 – Plymouth

OCTOBER 2021

1 – London

2 – Portsmouth

4 – Bristol

5 – Bristol

7 – Manchester

8 – Manchester

9 – Doncaster

11 – Edinburgh

12 – Newcastle

14 – Birmingham

15 – Birmingham

16 – Leeds

18 – Liverpool

19 – Liverpool

APRIL 2022

30 – Lisbon

MAY 2022

3 – Barcelona

5 – Paris

6 – Paris

8 – Esch-sur-Alzette

9 – Berlin

10 – Warsaw

12 – Hamburg

13 – Brussels

14 – Amsterdam

16 – Munich

18 – Milan

19 – Zurich

21 – Vienna

24 – Moscow

25 – St Petersburg

26 – Helsinki

28 – Stockholm

29 – Oslo

30 – Copenhagen

JUNE 2022

1 – Prague

2 – Prague

4 – Cologne

10 – Dublin

Yungblud released his second album ‘Weird!’ last December. Last month, he played a free, last-minute show in Los Angeles.