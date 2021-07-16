Yungblud confirms his ‘Occupy The UK’ August tour dates will go ahead

Yungblud has confirmed that his ‘Occupy The UK’ August tour dates will go ahead as planned.
The singer is set to begin the run of dates, which were rescheduled earlier this year, in Nottingham on August 6, two weeks after the UK drops all its coronavirus restrictions.
Scotland will still have restrictions in place next month though, meaning Dominic Harrison’s two Glasgow dates at the Barrowlands have been rescheduled to take place in December.
“i cannot wait to be in a room goin fookin mental with you so soon, so get fookin ready!” Yungblud wrote to fans. “however, unfortunately due to the ongoing COVID restrictions in Scotland, the Glasgow shows have had to be moved to the end of the year. i promise i did everything i could, i just want everyone to be as safe as possible.”
Another forthcoming UK tour of the singer’s, dubbed the ‘Life On Mars’ tour, are also set to go ahead later this year, beginning in Brighton at the end of September.
The following European run of dates has had to be rescheduled for 2022, though. “im so sorry i did everything i could, your safety is my top priority,” Yungblud wrote of the shows, while adding new dates in Belgium, Poland, Portugal and Finland.
See Yungblud’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:
‘Occupy The UK’ tour
AUGUST 2021
6 – Nottingham, Rock City
7 – Nottingham, Rock City
9 – London, Kentish Town Forum
10 – London, Kentish Town Forum
12 – London, Kentish Town Forum
13 – London, Kentish Town Forum
14 – London, Kentish Town Forum
DECEMBER 2021
7 – Glasgow, Barrowlands
8 – Glasgow, Barrowlands
‘Life On Mars’ tour
SEPTEMBER 2021
27 – Brighton
28 – Bournemouth
29 – Plymouth
OCTOBER 2021
1 – London
2 – Portsmouth
4 – Bristol
5 – Bristol
7 – Manchester
8 – Manchester
9 – Doncaster
11 – Edinburgh
12 – Newcastle
14 – Birmingham
15 – Birmingham
16 – Leeds
18 – Liverpool
19 – Liverpool
APRIL 2022
30 – Lisbon
MAY 2022
3 – Barcelona
5 – Paris
6 – Paris
8 – Esch-sur-Alzette
9 – Berlin
10 – Warsaw
12 – Hamburg
13 – Brussels
14 – Amsterdam
16 – Munich
18 – Milan
19 – Zurich
21 – Vienna
24 – Moscow
25 – St Petersburg
26 – Helsinki
28 – Stockholm
29 – Oslo
30 – Copenhagen
JUNE 2022
1 – Prague
2 – Prague
4 – Cologne
10 – Dublin
Yungblud released his second album ‘Weird!’ last December. Last month, he played a free, last-minute show in Los Angeles.