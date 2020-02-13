Yungblud confirms when his second album will arrive

Yungblud has finally confirmed that his anticipated second album will arrive in August 2020.

The Doncaster singer, who released his debut record ’21st Century Liability’ in July 2018, confirmed the news of its follow-up backstage at the NME Awards.

Speaking after he won Best Video for ‘Original Me’, he said: “There’s a song coming imminently and an album coming in August. I haven’t really said that to anyone.”

As for the rest of his night, Yungblud explained how he “fanboyed” over The Cure’s Robert Smith and introduced himself to the goth-rock icon.

“We chatted about life. He was just fucking like ‘nice to meet ya’ and I just replied ‘nice to meet you too, you’re kinda the reason I got into music'”, he said.

Picking up his award earlier on from presenters Glyn Fussell and Sink The Pink, Yungblud said: “This is crazy hell, fucking hell look at that. I used to watch NME Awards as a nipper and we’re fucking here.”

The singer born Dominic Harrison dedicated the award to his fans: “This is fucking ours. This isn’t mine. I love you so fucking much man. This video is mental because we got crushed by cars which signify if you fucking get crushed in life, you get back fucking up, alright?”

The night opened with a performance of ‘Deal Wiv it’ from Mura Masa and Slowthai, followed by Beabadoobee. Performances also came from AJ Tracey, Yungblud and show closers The 1975.

