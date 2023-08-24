Yungblud confronts his childhood trauma in emotional new single ‘Hated’

Yungblud has released his harrowing new single, which explores his experience of sexual abuse as a child. Check out ‘Hated’ below.

The singer – real name Dominic Harrison – came forward to open up about his experience yesterday (August 23), telling fans about the time he was sexually abused by a doctor when he was just seven years old.

In the social media update, he also revealed that he had never told anyone about the incident until he eventually admitted it to his producer while writing the new track. He later described ‘Hated’ as being “the most personal thing I’ve ever released”.

Out today (August 24), the track also comes alongside a striking and powerful music video, which shows Yungblud singing directly to the camera and highlighting the tragic details of his experience.

“[Your mum is] probably finding out now in the line to your show / Why you’ll never trust a guy in a tie and a coat,” he sings in the opening verse. “But you don’t want to do what your daddy did / Bury it deep down keep it under your skin/ So you put pen and paper, made a verse of it.”

The lyrics also see the 26-year-old musician recall his rise in popularity as an artist, exploring how he realised he had “made it” when he started to see people disliking him.

“Right now as far as popular opinion goes / You’re a posh, queer-baiting, indulgent arsehole,” he sings. “Some people will thirst on watching you bleed / And that’s when you know that you made it /You made it when you’re hated.”

Discussing the meaning behind the song in his social media update, Yungblud described the single as “a rallying cry and an exposition of the soul”.

He continued: “The song is ultimately about freeing yourself from bad experiences and trauma. finding inner strength. acknowledging your past, accepting the pain and having the courage not to let it define your future.”

‘Hated’ follows his recent single ‘Lowlife’, which he previously described as marking the start of a “new era” in his music.