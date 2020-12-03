Yungblud, Craig David and Becky Hill among ‘Top Of The Pops’ Christmas Day and New Year lineup

Top Of The Pops has revealed its lineup for this year’s Christmas Day and New Year shows.

Hosted by Clara Amfo and Ferne Cotton, the two episodes will air on BBC One on Christmas Day at 11.55am and New Years Eve at 4.20pm, and will feature performances from Craig David, Yungblud, Becky Hill and Clean Bandit.

Joel Corry and MNEK will perform their chart-topping track ‘Head & Heart’, which held the top spot on the Official Singles Chart for six weeks in the summer, on the Christmas Day special.

The same show will see AJ Tracey and Aitch perform their Top 3 hit ‘Rain’, while Clean Bandit and Mabel will share the stage for ‘Tik Tock’, and Craig David and KSI will come together to share a performance of their recent collaboration ‘Really Love’ featuring Digital Farm Animals.

Other performers on the Christmas Day show include Celeste, Ella Henderson and Jamie Cullum.

The New Year’s Eve edition of Top Of The Pops will see performances from Alfie Templeman, Arlo Parks, Becky Hill, Nathan Dawe featuring KSI & Ella Henderson, Sigala and James Arthur, Wes Nelson featuring Hardy Caprio, and Yungblud.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Mariah Carey‘s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ could land its first ever UK Number One this week, according to the Official Charts Company.

The festive classic, which was first released in 1994, has remarkably never been Number One in the UK. The year it was released, it lost out on the top spot to East 17‘s ‘Stay Another Day’, peaking at Number Two.

As of Monday (November 30), ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ had climbed to Number Two on the UK singles chart midweeks. It was only 900 chart sales behind the midweek Number One, Ariana Grande‘s ‘Positions’

Other Christmas tracks that have been released or announced recently, include those by Sam Smith, JMSN, Shaggy, Snoop Dogg, Alanis Morissette and Justin Bieber.

Meanwhile, Yungblud, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker have teamed up to release their collaborative track, titled ‘acting like that’.

The collaboration comes from Yungblud’s second album ‘WEIRD!’, which will arrive on Friday (December 4).