Yungblud curates playlist of “misfits” who inspired his upcoming new album

Yungblud has curated a new playlist compiling music that inspired his forthcoming second album ‘Weird’.

The Doncaster musician – real name Dominic Harrison – put together the latest incarnation of Spotify’s ‘Misfits 2.0’ collection as he prepares to release his second record next month (December 4).

Among those featured on the playlist are Billie Eilish (‘Therefore I Am’), Twenty One Pilots (‘Level of Concern’), Phoebe Bridgers (‘Kyoto’), Fontaines D.C. (‘A Hero’s Death’) and Biig Piig (‘Oh No’).

Yungblud also included some of his friends and past collaborators, including Machine Gun Kelly, Bring Me The Horizon and Denzel Curry. You can listen to ‘Misfits 2.0’ in full below.

“These songs represent the individuality of a generation, why would you want to fit in when it’s so much more interesting to be different, to be yourself, to be a misfit,” Yungblud explained.

Ahead of the release of ‘Weird!’, Yungblud has shared the album’s title track, ‘Cotton Candy’, ‘God Save Me, But Don’t Drown Me Out’ and ‘Strawberry Lipstick’.

“I needed to get this album to you because you fucking deserve it,” the musician said in a statement. “This has been the weirdest fucking year imaginable. And this is a conversation between us, and it needed to come imminently because fuck waiting until March next year. That’s not happening.”

Yungblud is due to embark on a UK tour next autumn in support of his second full-length, with the stint including a show at London’s Alexandra Palace and a homecoming gig at Doncaster Dome.