Yungblud delays ‘Underrated Youth’ EP, says he’ll release something “mental” next week

Yungblud has announced that the release date of his upcoming new EP has been pushed back.

The Doncaster artist – real name Dominic Harrison – shared details of ‘Underrated Youth’ last month, while unveiling its lead track ‘Hope For the Underrated Youth’.

Originally set to arrive next Friday (October 11), the EP’s release has now been delayed to allow Yungblud to tweak one of its tracks. The collection is now slated to drop a week later than initially planned (October 18).

Speaking in an Instagram video published earlier this evening (October 1), Yungblud said: “So I was in the studio last night listening to the EP, and it occurred to me that one of the songs isn’t quite right yet. And I’ve got a bit of a favour to ask you. I just want to keep it real with you guys, and I just wanna ask if I can have one more week on the EP.”

He went on to reason that he aims for everything he releases “to be absolutely perfect”, adding that he doesn’t think one track is up to this standard in its current form.

Offering his apologies to fans, Yungblud promised that he will be releasing something “mental” next week to “make up for” the slight delay. “It’s going to be crazy. I love you all man, and I can’t wait for you to hear this music, I think it’s the best yet,” he explained.

Speaking previously about ‘Underrated Youth’, Yungblud said: “i wrote this project about the stories i have heard and the journeys, i myself have been on inside my head. this project is about us. you all helped me tell this story n i can’t wait for you to hear it.”