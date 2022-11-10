Yungblud doesn’t “relate” to “older” acts like Arctic Monkeys and The 1975 anymore

Yungblud has said he doesn’t “relate” to “older” acts like Arctic Monkeys and The 1975 as much as he used to.

During a new interview with Rolling Stone UK, the Doncaster artist (real name Dominic Harrison) explained how the aforementioned bands were a “generation apart” from himself, who has a largely Gen Z fanbase.

“When I look at The 1975 and Arctic Monkeys, they’re such a different generation to me,” he told the publication. “When they speak, they’re profound now. I don’t want to be profound yet, I want to be on the fucking tarmac, on the ground.”

Harrison continued: “I love Matty [Healy] and I love Alex [Turner] but I don’t relate to them as much as I used to. They’re older and it’s all very serious.

“We’re absolutely a generation apart, there’s a big difference between us. Different brains, different way of communicating.”

As for who he relates to currently, Yungblud namechecked Mac Miller, Billie Eilish, Lil Peep and Lil Nas X. “That’s where my head is at,” he added.

Speaking about how his own musical process, Harrison explained: “I wanna be that feeling of throwing paint at the wall and sometimes it’s gonna be a masterpiece and sometimes it’s gonna fucking suck.”

He went on: “I look at truly great British artists like Amy Winehouse or Arctic Monkeys or Sam Fender, they have their critically acclaimed albums on [album] one or two or three. I am not like them, I will never be like them.

“My masterpiece is not ‘Back To Black’ or ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not’. It’s a 35-year career of making other people feel like they can express themselves. They are about the music; I am about the fucking people.”

Yungblud released his self-titled third studio record back in September. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “[Yungblud has] come back with his most confident, cohesive album, which sees him fighting hate with understanding and love. It’s a battle he knows he can win.”

Meanwhile, the musician recently teamed up with Avril Lavigne on a collaborative single called ‘I’m A Mess’.