Yungblud, entertainment world and more pay tribute to murdered trans girl Brianna Ghey, aged 16

Yungblud, Big Joanie, Reverend And The Makers and more have paid tribute to murdered transgender girl, Brianna Ghey.
The 16-year-old was stabbed to death in Linear Park in Culcheth, Cheshire, on Saturday (February 11), reports BBC News.
In a statement her family said: “She was a larger than life character who would leave a lasting impression on all who met her.
“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.”
A boy and girl, both 15, have been arrested on suspicion of her murder.
Detectives have arrested two teenagers following the death of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey in Warrington.
A 15y/o boy and a 15y/o girl, both from the local area, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They are currently in custody assisting police with their investigation. (1/6) pic.twitter.com/0aSLdGgEme
Detective Chief Superintendent Mike Evans told BBC News various lines of inquiry were under way and officers were trying to establish the “exact circumstances”.
“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that the circumstances surrounding Brianna’s death are hate related,” he said.
Yungblud said he was “heartbroken” by her death. He wrote: “Utterly heartbroken about the death of 16 year old brianna ghey. protect trans kids every day and fight relentlessly against anti-trans sentiment & legislations being pushed by our heinous government . rest in peace brianna ghey.”
Big Joanie also expressed their anger over her murder as did Reverend And The Makers.
“Disgusted doesn’t cover it. Solidarity to all the communities having to live in fear for their own safety and lives for simply existing right now. RIP Brianna. You deserved so much better,” The London punks added.
“The death of Brianna Ghey has really saddened me Lot of people on this website think their nasty mean spirited shit has no consequences but in the real world people get killed for it What happened to being decent towards other humans?” said the latter.
lending credibility to the voices of those who spread hate.
Meanwhile, MP Dawn Butler also paid her respects. She said: “Rest in eternal peace, Brianna Ghey. Trans people should be safe and respected.”
