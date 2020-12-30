Yungblud, Finneas and Dua Lipa on lineup for YouTube Originals New Year’s Eve special

Yungblud, Finneas and Dua Lipa are among the artists on the lineup for YouTube‘s New Year’s Eve special.

The streaming giant’s ‘Hello 2021: The Americas’ virtual celebration will air on the YouTube Originals channel tomorrow night (December 31) at 10:30pm EST (3:30am GMT).

The event’s full lineup, which includes a wide array of social media influencers, media personalities, actors, and musicians, includes Demi Lovato, Zara Larsson, J Balvin, and more in exclusive live performances.

Other musicians to appear on the bill include Sabrina Carpenter, Dua Lipa, Ne-Yo, Karol G, Kane Brown, YG, Hunter Hayes, and James Blunt, among others.

YouTube Global Head of Original Content Susanne Daniels said of the event: “With the world ready to move past an extremely challenging year, YouTube will use its global reach to celebrate the hope and promise of 2021.

“We look forward to closing the book on 2020 and throwing a worldwide celebration that our YouTube community can safely enjoy from home.”

The YouTube event, which will be hosted by social media personality Juanpa Zurita and actor Storm Reid, will also feature specials hosted in the UK, India, Japan, and Korea across respective YouTube spotlight channels. Dua Lipa, Anne-Marie, and MNEK are featured musical guests for the ‘Hello 2021: UK’ event.

In addition to live performances, the event will feature speeches, dance breaks, and more original content from celebrity guests.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber has announced that he will close out 2020 with a New Year’s Eve livestream gig.

The “arena sized” event will see the ‘Yummy’ singer accompanied by a five-piece band and a crew of dancers. It will take place in an “iconic location” with a state-of-the-art light show and a newly-designed stage.

The event will initially air at 3:15am GMT (10:15pm EST) on Thursday (December 31), with two additional re-airings on Friday (January 1) at 10:00am GMT (5:00am EST) and 8:00pm GMT (3:00pm EST).