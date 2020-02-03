Yungblud has shared some empowering advice to schoolchildren who are experiencing bullying.

In a new video posted to his Instagram, Dominic Harrison spoke of a recent interaction he had with a friend’s younger sibling, and how it reminded him of his own difficulties at school.

“I was speaking to one of my close mates’ younger siblings the other day, and they were talking about how they were getting the piss taken out of them at school because they were wearing make-up and dressing a bit extravagantly,” the spoken message begins.

“And it just got me thinking about things, because I remember one incident early in my life, when I went to school [with] painted nails in primary school, and I got the piss taken out of me really badly, and it made me feel really insignificant and scared.”

Yungblud continues: “I just want to reiterate the fact that if you are out there and you’re getting the piss taken out of you for the way you look, but you feel like you look incredible, chances are you probably look amazing but everyone else just doesn’t know it yet.

“They’re going to try and shame you or pick on you because they’re jealous of the confidence you have to be yourself. So if you’re out there and feeling that way, I’m sending all my love and just reiterating the fact that you look amazing – they just don’t know it yet.”

Yungblud previously spoke about his difficulties at school in a recent NME Big Read feature, saying: “A teacher, a youth leader or even an MP doesn’t have to understand you. To them, you’re just another fucking freak. You’re just another thing that they’ve judged before you’ve even opened your mouth. I felt like an object my whole life, and it was really hard for me because I was suppressing all this passion about being myself.”

Yungblud is set to play this month’s NME Awards, alongside The 1975, Beabadoobee, AJ Tracey and more. The Awards return to the O2 Academy Brixton in London on February 12, and tickets for the event are available here.