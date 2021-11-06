Yungblud hits back at accusations of miming guitar performance

Yungblud has hit back at accusations that he mimed playing the guitar at a concert.

A Twitter user reposted a TikTok video on Wednesday (November 3) which shows Yungblud playing the guitar during a recent performance.

The user tweeted “guitars not even plugged in for fucks sake”. Earlier today, Yungblud retorted with a series of tweets, calling the user “a bully who wants a little ounce of attention.”

The Doncaster artist explained that he had been using a wireless guitar, and that his guitar riff “doubles the baseline of the song” and accompanies the “high guitar an octave down”.

to whom it might concern. this is the first and last time i will ever explain myself so listen up. it’s a wireless pack which requires no wire, hence it’s wireless 🤔 secondly im playing the guitar riff which doubles the baseline of the song and the high guitar an octave down — YUNGBLUD’s a FLEABAG (@yungblud) November 5, 2021

In the video, Yungblud is seen tossing his guitar before a solo ends, which prompted some speculation by fans that he had been miming. The artist pointed out that his “guitar player Adam to the right of me is clearly playin the solo (rather well i might add)”.

He concluded by offering to send anyone the guitar track from the show recorded by his sound man. “i will forever back my art and i shouldn’t have to explain myself to anybody but the internet’s full of fucking morons so here we go xoxo,” he tweeted. See his tweets below.

thirdly, if anyone would like i will have my sound man bounce the audio of my guitar track from the show. ill fookin mail it too you. i will forever back my art and i shouldn’t have to explain myself to anybody but the internet’s full of fucking morons so here we go xoxo — YUNGBLUD’s a FLEABAG (@yungblud) November 5, 2021

p.s even if i did want to mime i fucking could because im the one on stage, im the one doin the show and if you don’t like it, you simply don’t have to come. be proud to be yourself and celebrate individuality. never spread hate. it’s so boring. have a nice day. 🖤 — YUNGBLUD’s a FLEABAG (@yungblud) November 5, 2021

Yungblud recently concluded a string of headline UK dates in Liverpool on October 19. In December, he will perform for two nights in Glasgow, before embarking on the US leg of his ‘Life on Mars’ tour in January 2022.

Yesterday (November 5), Yungblud appeared at an intimate show by Bring Me the Horizon at venerable concert venue Whiskey A Go Go. Together, they performed their collaborative single ‘Obey’.