Yungblud and Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds take to a scrapyard for ‘Original Me’ video

Floating cars, oh my!

Yungblud has released a video for ‘Original Me’, his brand-new collaboration with Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds.

The video, which was directed by Jordan Bahat (Twenty One Pilots, Christine and the Queens), is set in a dusty Las Vegas scrapyard where both Yungblud – real name Dominic Harrison – and Reynolds get cars unceremoniously dropped on them. Things take a surreal turn when the sky fills with floating vehicles. Watch it below:

“This song is about accepting the parts of yourself that you hate and realising your biggest superpower is to be originally, authentically yourself,” YUNGBLUD said in a statement.

He added, “Working with Dan Reynolds was such a dream come true as he is a huge inspiration for me. The song literally came out of the studio within a day. The mutual raw energy between us made this song what it is.”

‘Original Me’ will feature on Yungblud’s new EP, ‘The Underrated Youth’, which will be released October 18. The duo will also perform ‘Original Me’ live on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on October 21.

The six tracks on ‘The Underrated Youth’ will also include ‘Parents’ and ‘Hope For The Underrated Youth’, which Yungblud recently performed live with a young boy onstage at a show in Dallas, Texas.