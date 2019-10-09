Yungblud collaborates with Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds on new song, ‘Original Me’

His new EP, ‘The Underrated Youth’, is on the way

Yungblud has released a new song, ‘Original Me’, featuring Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds. It previews his new EP, ‘The Underrated Youth’, which is out later this month.

The track premiered on BBC Radio 1 early Wednesday (October 9). “I’m so sick of me / Wake up and hate to breathe / And I pride myself in that, so dramatic, I’ll admit,” Yungblud – real name Dominic Harrison – sings. Reynolds responds, “I’m so typical / My life ain’t difficult / But I’m so caught in it / Just a low-life, I’ll admit.”

“I’m the original loser / Some days I wish I was anyone else,” the duo declare on the shouted-sung chorus. Stream the song below.

original me (feat. dan reynolds of imagine dragons)

A video for the collaboration is also on the way. In a text exchange between the two artists that Reynolds posted on social media to tease the song, Yungblud says, “Wait till they see the video”, to which Reynolds replies, “I know!”

‘Original Me’ appears on Yungblud’s forthcoming EP, ‘The Underrated Youth’. It was initially due to drop October 11, but was delayed and will now arrive October 18.

The six-track EP also features the tracks ‘Parents’ and ‘Hope For the Underrated Youth’, which received a stirring video treatment. Yungblud also recently performed the latter song live with a young boy onstage in Dallas, Texas.

‘The Underrated Youth’ will be Yungblud’s first release collecting new material since his 2018 debut album, ‘21st Century Liability’. Since then he’s released ‘Yungblud (Unplugged)’, an EP of stripped-down songs, and a live album, ‘Yungblud (Live in Atlanta)’.