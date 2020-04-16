Yungblud is dropping a ‘Weird’ new single next week

Yungblud has announced plans to drop a new single next week.

The musician, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, revealed that he will be releasing ‘Weird’ during his The Yungblud Show, which returned earlier today (April 16) with guests Travis Barker, Kelly Osbourne, Ashnikko, 24kGoldn and Machine Gun Kelly.

Speaking about the new track, which will drop on April 22, he said: “This song is about a really really weird time in my life where I couldn’t understand the world and I thought to myself that this could not be more of a right time to put it out.

“I moved it forward in a whole schedule of things and I can’t wait for you to hear it.”

He also posted the artwork, which you can view below, alongside the following message: “Weird! a new era. april 22nd. are you ready?”

The first episode of the live-streamed show saw the artist, who won the award for Best Music Video at the NME Awards 2020, become the number one trend worldwide on Twitter, clocking up over 600k views.

Earlier this week, Yungblud streamed footage of his 2019 gig at London’s O2 Brixton Academy online in full, after performing at the iconic venue on November 21 last year.

Talking about the new stream, he said: “I was getting so frustrated that I can’t play a show and connect to my fan base.

“We were brainstorming ideas, and I remembered we had a bunch of people filming the Brixton show, so my team stayed up for a couple days editing it together. If we can’t go to a live show, I’m gonna bring one to them. This was one of the best nights of my life. A night that I wanted to relive with my fans once again.”

Meanwhile, Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly recently worked on a new track called ‘Body Bag’, which was inspired by the death of rapper Juice WRLD.

That track is set to feature on Kelly’s upcoming album ‘Tickets To My Downfall’, which is due for release later this year.