Yungblud is launching his own comic book

'The Twisted Tales Of The Ritalin Club' is released this October

Yungblud has announced a graphic novel called The Twisted Tales Of The Ritalin Club.

The comic book, which is released on October 15, is limited to 1,000 signed copies with additional art prints.

A description of the novel reads: “From the messed-up mind of music sensation YUNGBLUD comes the Twisted Tales of The Ritalin Club! All pupils attending Blackhearts Boarding School must be punctual, masked, and heavily medicated. The displaying of extrasensory powers or abilities is strictly forbidden.

“Any pupils encountering Yungblud or any member of his so-called “Ritalin Club” are to seek a teacher immediately. Failure to comply with any of the above rules will result in execution. DO NOT TRUST YUNGBLUD. DO NOT TRUST THE RITALIN CLUB. THEY MEAN YOU HARM.”

The 20-year-old musician, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, co-created the work with Ryan O’Sullivan. Harrison announced the news via Twitter, writing: “i can’t wait for you all to read this … pre order is available right now.

In other news, Yungblud was spotted with Machine Gun Kelly at a recording studio recently, fuelling rumours that the two have collaborated on a new record.

A clip share by MGK’s producer/engineer Brandon “Slim” Allen showed a packed studio that included both MGK and Yungblud nodding their heads in front of a mixing desk.

After leaving the studio, Yungblud shared a video teasing the potential collaboration which we reposted by fans:

The above caption translates as: “just leavin the studio, can’t wait 4 u to hear this stuuuuuf.”