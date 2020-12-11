Yungblud lands first Number One album with ‘Weird!’

Yungblud has secured his first Number One album with his second record ‘Weird!’

‘Weird!’ topped the Official Albums Chart with 39,000 chart sales (91 per cent of its total made up of pure sales) and beating Michael Ball & Alfie Boe’s ‘Together At Christmas’.

The Doncaster rocker’s previous chart peak was with his 2019 EP ‘The Underrated Youth‘, which landed at number six.

Yungblud, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, said he will melt down his award and turn it into safety pins, which he will send out to 150 fans to say thank you for all of their support.

WE FOOKIN DID IT! WEIRD! is the @officialcharts NUMBER 1 album in the U.K.! this album is our story, our families achievement. to show that im melting this award down and turnin it into 150 safety pins and i am going to send them to you. i love you more than you will ever know!🖤 pic.twitter.com/1BuMzMhSwK — YUNGBLUD’s on mars (@yungblud) December 11, 2020

“We went Number 1! What the hell? I just can’t really speak right now, it’s mental,” he told OfficialCharts.com. “I just want to say a massive thank you to each and every one of you who got the album, as always this is ours.

He continued: “To have a Number 1 rock album at Christmas is mental. Up the rock ‘n roll scene, up the punks, I just want to say thank you so much. Yungblud is not me, it is us, this is our award. We are weird! Stay weird, be proud to be weird, be proud to be different, I love each and every one of you.”

In other news Yungblud and Bring Me The Horizon have defeated competition from the likes of Billie Eilish and Royal Blood to win the title of Annie Mac’s Hottest Record of the Year 2020.

The two joined forces for ‘Obey’ in September, which featured on BMTH’s collaboration-heavy new EP, ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’.