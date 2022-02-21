Yungblud, Liam Gallagher and Ed Sheeran are among the line-up for Teenage Cancer Trust’s annual gig series at London’s Royal Albert Hall next month.

A host of acts, also including Don Broco, Madness, The Who and a line-up of comedy, will also play the iconic venue across a week in late March.

“I’m so excited to be playin’ the Albert Hall for such an incredible and important cause,” Yungblud said of his March 23 gig in a statement.

“It’s gonna be the most mental show the Albert Hall has seen in 150 years, if you think you disagree – come and find out for yourself, I dare ya!”

Tickets for the shows go on sale on Friday (February 25) at 9am GMT here. See the full schedule below.

MARCH 2022

21 – Don Broco

22 – An Evening of Comedy hosted by Joel Dommett with special guests Tom Allen, Rob Beckett, Rosie Jones, Romesh Ranganathan, Suzi Ruffell and Seann Walsh

23 – Yungblud

24 – Madness

25 – The Who (acoustic)

26 – Liam Gallagher

27 – Ed Sheeran

The gigs will be the first Teenage Cancer Trust shows in three years, after the 2020 edition was due to fall on the first day of the UK’s very first COVID lockdown, and 2021’s edition also fell foul to continued pandemic restrictions.

Speaking of the series’ return, TCT Honorary Patron and gig mastermind Roger Daltrey said: “Live music has been hit hard by the pandemic and it has been particularly frustrating for me that we haven’t been able to get artists on stage to raise money for this vitally important cause.

“But we haven’t given up. My wonderful team and I have pulled out all the stops to make this 20th series of shows for Teenage Cancer Trust the best ever. I am so grateful for the loyalty and continued support given to us by the music and comedy industries. The Who will be back on stage this year at the Hall alongside some wonderful talent. After the last two unbelievably difficult years, young people with cancer deserve everything we can do for them.”

Teenage Cancer Trust Chief Executive Katie Collins added: “We are so grateful to Roger and all the acts coming together to help us ensure that young people don’t have to face cancer alone. The past two years have been so tough for young people with cancer and their families. As well as being amazing gigs these vital fundraising shows going ahead will make the world of difference.

“Without the money raised at events like this – and people like Roger giving up their time to help others – our work would not happen and young people with cancer would go through treatment without the vital specialist care and support we provide.”

Elsewhere, Yungblud has been teasing his third studio album, saying it features “the most personal music I’ve ever written”.

“I think I just need to say it as it is: completely uncensored, completely outrageously,” he added.