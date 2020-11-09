Yungblud lifts off for ‘Cotton Candy’/’Strawberry Lipstick’ MTA EMAs performance

Yungblud delivered a high-stakes performance at the 2020 MTV EMAs last night, which saw him flying through London’s iconic Roundhouse.

The singer went sky-high for the performance of his latest track, wearing the women’s tennis tennis outfit from his ‘Cotton Candy’ video as he assumed the role of Cupid – shooting virtual arrows at unsuspecting lovers.

Once firmly back on the ground, he tore off the white skirt to show off his Union Jack shorts as he blazed through a powerful rendition of ‘Strawberry Lipstick’, accompanied by his whole band.

Signing off the energetic performance, he screamed: “MTV, I love ya!”

Later in the evening, he also picked up the award for Best Push Act – which is traditionally given to the year’s biggest breakthrough successes.

**WE** won a fookin ema!!! this is about us, always will be. i love u all with every part of me. thank u so much to every single one of you that voted everyday,” Yungblud said on Twitter.

“rock n roll ain’t dead … it’s very much alive and ready to smash the fuckin house up!”

The performance comes as Yungblud prepares to release his upcoming second album ‘Weird!’

It was originally set to come out next month, has now been pushed back to a December 4 release date due to coronavirus-related delays.

“I needed to get this album to you because you fucking deserve it,” he said in a statement. “This has been the weirdest fucking year imaginable. And this is a conversation between us, and it needed to come imminently because fuck waiting until March next year. That”s not happening.

Yungblud is set to tour ‘Weird!’ across the UK in autumn 2021, with the run of dates featuring a massive London gig at Alexandra Palace and a hometown show at the Doncaster Dome.