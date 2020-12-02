Yungblud, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker have teamed up to release their collaborative track, titled ‘acting like that’.

The collaboration comes from Yungblud’s second album ‘WEIRD!’, which will arrive on Friday (December 4).

“‘Acting like that’ is a result of what happens when me, mgk and travis get together, the energy’s electric and we write songs that amplify a feeling,” Yungblud explained.

“This song radiates just going fucking nuts at your favourite show, a feeling that we all need right now. this song is about losing control and feeling free with your best fucking mates.”

Yungblud previously confirmed the track’s arrival on Monday (November 30), sharing a short video of him and MGK contemplating whether to drop the track over FaceTime, before concluding: “Fuck it”.

He wrote on Twitter: “SURPRISE !!! me kells n travis just said fuck it and are dropping a song tomorrow ! “acting like that” out tomorrow night midnight (local) 9pm (PST). im so excited i dribbled! are u fuckin ready?!?”

And as Machine Gun Kelly revealed on Instagram, he has been constantly dropping the track into his DJ sets for the last year.

The collaboration between the three comes after MGK revealed that he is working on new music with Barker.

“This man @machinegunkelly really just came thru last night and knocked out 3 songs in a few hrs,” he wrote on Twitter last month.

Barker also appeared with MGK during the latter’s livestreamed show from The Roxy in Los Angeles in October, which saw the pair perform ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ in its entirety.

Opening up on his friendship with Yungblud, MGK previously likened the pair to Elton John and Jimi Hendrix.

“I reached out because I was a fan of everything he does, including his attitude and his way of dressing,” Kelly told NME of Yungblud.

“His raw voice is so good, and he has an immense love for rock ’n’ roll. Those energies gravitate towards each other.”

Describing their friendship as “free-spirited”, he continued: “It feels like a dope, across-the-pond thing, like: ‘You hold it down over there and I’ll hold it down over here.’ Together we can make some sort of union of rock stars. We’re like Elton John and Jimi Hendrix back in the day.”