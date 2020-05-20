Listen to Yungblud’s new remix of 24kGoldn’s ‘City Of Angels’

Yungblud has shared a new remix of 24kGoldn’s hit track ‘City Of Angels’ – you can listen to it below.

The original song was released by the California rapper – real name Golden Landis Von Jones – back in February, and has so far amassed over 11 million hits on YouTube.

Yungblud has now given his own spin on the single after 24kGoldn made a recent appearance on The Yungblud Show alongside Travis Barker, Kelly Osbourne and Machine Gun Kelly.

Advertisement

The new version of ‘City Of Angels’ is slightly longer than the original, and features vocals from Yungblud himself as well as 24kGoldn. It arrives with accompanying animated artwork depicting the two artists stood side by side.

This comes after Yungblud was forced to postpone his planned UK tour due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The run was set to kick off on May 22 at Glasgow’s Barrowland.

Meanwhile, Yungblud previewed his forthcoming second album with ‘Weird’ last month. Speaking to NME about the track, the Doncaster artist explained: “I wanted a naivety to the song because this is a coming of age record.”

Elsewhere in the chat, the singer revealed album two was “done” and that he would begin “rolling it out”.

Advertisement

“There’s a lot of diversity on this one – it’s like an episode of Skins in an album,” he explained. “Since the beginning of time, humans have been so complex and like 15 different personalities at once – but we’re the first generation to accept it and know that it’s alright to be who you are.”