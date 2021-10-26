Yungblud announces North American ‘Life On Mars’ tour for 2022

Yungblud has announced a North American tour for 2022 – you can find all the details below.

The Doncaster artist – real name Dominic Harrison – will take his ‘Life On Mars’ tour stateside early next year, having wrapped up a string of UK headline dates in Liverpool last Tuesday (October 19).

“NORTH AMERICA IM COMING !!!” Yungblud wrote to announce the upcoming stint, which kicks off in Athens, Georgia on January 26. “These are our biggest shows yet!!! where am i going to see you?!”

Other stop-offs include Atlanta, Nashville, Toronto, Montreal, New York, Chicago, Salt Lake City, Portland, San Francisco and Boston. The tour concludes in Phoenix, Arizona on March 19.

Tickets go on general sale here at 10am local time this Friday (October 29). Presales begin at the same time today (October 26). Check out the announcement post and full schedule below.

Yungblud is due to return to the UK for two rescheduled gigs at Glasgow’s Barrowlands on December 7 and 8 this year.

Earlier this month, the singer introduced gender-neutral facilities at the venues on his ‘Life On Mars’ UK tour.

In a four-star review of Yungblud’s show at London’s Alexandra Palace on October 1, NME wrote: “[…] Tonight is a sprawling, emotional and dynamic run-through of the complexities Yungblud has to offer.

“Harrison might not know exactly how he made it to a sell-out show at Alexandra Palace tonight but he definitely knows where Yungblud goes from here.”

During an interview with NME at Reading Festival 2021 in August, Harrison revealed that he’s “got two new albums ready to go”. You can watch the full conversation in the video above.