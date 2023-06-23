Yungblud offers $20 tickets for his 2023 North American tour

Yungblud has announced that he has dropped the ticket prices for his upcoming North American tour to make it affordable for fans.

The Doncaster pop-punk star took to social media to share that he will be offering a limited amount of tickets to his forthcoming North American tour for the price of $20 (£15.70), which includes fees.

His decision to offer the discounted tickets was to provide a way for as many people as possible to be able to come to the upcoming leg of his world tour this summer.

In a video posted to his official social media accounts, Yungblud – whose real name is Dominic Harrison – shared: “I know a lot of you out there right now can’t afford tickets to live shows, and I see it and I read it every day, and it breaks my heart.”

“I don’t want some one to not be able to come to a show because they can’t afford it,” he continued. “That just hurts, so I just said to myself I’ve got to try my best to do something about it,” he added.

He continued: “I know a lot of you out there have paid full price for tickets, but I want to let you know that every single penny I have earned from this tour I have put back into you guys and put back into this so we can make tickets available for this price.”

“I am not making anything off this tour now, because this is what it’s about. This is what Yungblud’s about: coming together, pulling together, and helping people out if they need us to,” he concluded.

Check out the full list of tour dates below and visit here for tickets and any other information.

USA + CANADA UR UP! 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 YUNGBLUD – The World Tour is coming. our biggest ever shows. i can’t wait to see you all. pre-sale starts Tuesday at 10am local time. onsale Friday 16th at 10am local time. what cities am i gonna see you in? 🖤https://t.co/P76S5qv0Kj pic.twitter.com/gh20mtB0cF — YUNGBLUD is a lowlife (@yungblud) September 12, 2022

In other Yungblud news, he recently shared a new single titled ‘Lowlife’ – marking a “new era” for his music.

The track was teased around the world in Los Angeles, London and Germany. Harrison sent cryptic letters to fans with locations before posting the same directions on his social media accounts.

‘Lowlife’ follows Yungblud’s self-titled third album, which came out in late 2022. Reviewing the album upon its release, NME said: “It would have been easy for Yungblud to pull back from the spotlight after getting a battering online.

“Instead, he’s come back with his most confident, cohesive album, which sees him fighting hate with understanding and love. It’s a battle he knows he can win.”

The singer also joined forces with Limp Bizkit on stage at Rock Im Park on June 4 to perform their classic single ‘Break Stuff’.