Yungblud on Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes: “He basically saved my life”

Yungblud has opened up about how the music of Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes “saved [his] life” whilst growing up.

Speaking to NME in this week’s Big Read, Yungblud – real name Dominic Harrison – said he found comfort in the similarities between Sykes’ style, music and upbringing to his own.

“He literally redefined my perception of growing up in wearing make-up and being different in the north. He basically saved my life,” Yungblud said.

Advertisement

He also went on to open up about their recent collaboration on ‘Obey’ this year, which featured on BMTH’s collaboration-heavy new EP, ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’.

Yunblud explained: “I’d waited my whole life to scream on a Bring Me The Horizon song. I was pissed in LA when he called and I told him that I was going to the studio immediately.

“He’s like, ‘Woah, woah, woah – we haven’t finished the song’. I said I’d been waiting for this call my whole life, got into the studio, turned the mic on and just screamed for seven hours.”

Sykes also opened up about their collaboration to NME earlier this year. Praising Yungblud for his guest vocals on the single ‘Obey’, Sykes said: “He’s the kind of artist that rock needs – the kind of rockstar that changes a scene. I love him; he lights up a room. He’s the polar opposite to me. I wish I could have that confidence that he has. It’s infectious and that’s why a lot of kids look up to him.”

He added: “Not since Bowie have we had people who are just so unashamedly and genuinely themselves and don’t give fuck or play by the rules.

Advertisement

“Even Yungblud was like, ‘Doing a song together is so good for the scene’,” said Sykes. “It doesn’t matter if you’ve got the best band in the world, because if that’s the only one, then that scene dies… You can count on two hands the prominent rock bands that aren’t legacy acts or indie/pop bands like The 1975.

“For actually heavy rock, there aren’t really enough artists to coax people in. I get excited when I see Machine Gun Kelly doing a pop-punk album. That’s going to bring people into our world.”

Sykes also opened up about his friendship with Yungblud in a new Instagram post yesterday (December 4).

Marking Yungblud’s album release day, Sykes said: “Gonna get a lil deep 4 @yungblud since his album ‘WEIRD!’ is out today. Go stream/buy/whatever now… make him no.1 he deserves it he works so hard, and genuinely means what he puts out into the world & cares about the people in it.”

He continued: “he’s rare as fuck & ur lucky to have him. I feel compelled to root & look out 4 him wether he needs it or not.. glad to have him as a friend … Kill it dude.”

You can see the post here:

Reviewing Yungblud’s new album, NME said: “Taking everything that’s brilliant about Yungblud and amplifying it, album two is Harrison at his most extreme.

“It’s exactly where he belongs, too. Yungblud’s never seemed more inspiring or vital as he proves himself as one of the most important rock stars around. ‘weird!’ really is wonderful.”