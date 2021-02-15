Yungblud‘s podcast on BBC Sounds is responsible for attracting the largest amount of young listeners.

The Yungblud Podcast, which launched last October, has the biggest proportion of under-35 listeners on the app. It features “one-on-one conversations with young people about what is going on in the world right now”, Yungblud said when announcing it last year, and has since seen guest spots from KSI and BBC Radio 1’s Jack Saunders.

It comes as the platform announces a record 4.3million plays of music in the final quarter of 2020 – up one million on the previous record.

As MusicWeek reports, the latest data shows there were a record 316million plays of all audio on BBC Sounds, and a total of 130million plays for on-demand radio and podcasts in the quarter.

For music mixes, the top five were: Christmas Music Mixes, Mindful Mix, Sounds of the ’90s With Fearne Cotton, Cillian Murphy’s Limited Edition and Bruce Springsteen: From My Home To Yours.

And among the under-35s for on-demand radio, Radio 1 Anthems clinched the top spot for highest number of plays.

Additionally, new data for the final quarter of 2020 shows there were a record 3.7million BBC Sounds users during the week of the US election.

In related news, earlier today (February 15) Yungblud announced he is postponing his ‘Occupy the UK’ intimate tour owing to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The ‘Weird!’ singer was set to begin a run of dates including a five-night residency at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town in March, which was pushed back from May and June last year.

Now he has confirmed that the shows will be put on ice once more, with future dates set to be confirmed in the coming weeks.