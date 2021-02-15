Yungblud has announced that his intimate ‘Occupy the UK’ tour will be postponed once more due to ongoing coronavirus concerns.

The ‘Weird!’ singer was set to begin a run of dates including a five-night residency at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town in March, which was pushed back from May and June last year.

Now he has confirmed that the shows will be put on ice once more, with future dates set to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

“As some of you have guessed, the Occupy the UK tour is going to be rescheduled because of the state of the world right now,” he told fans in a video posted to Twitter.

“Hold on to your tickets, this is something to look forward to. I am feeling so down that I can’t be with you all now, but I’m looking forward to when we can be together, it is gonna be absolutely mental.

“Hold that energy, let it rattle like a pan and when we’re together that lid is just gonna blow off.”

OCCUPY THE U.K. TOUR POSTPONED. hold onto your tix, more info to come at a later date but obviously we can’t play shows right now and the safety of you and my crew is most important to me. love you🖤https://t.co/N36cNDnvqn pic.twitter.com/Dz23CQS8HD — YUNGBLUD’s on mars (@yungblud) February 15, 2021

The confirmation of the rescheduled dates comes after he shared a stripped back version of ‘love song’ for Valentines Day.

In January, Yungblud revealed that he’d almost finished another new record during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, telling fans on Instagram he was “in the studio” being “mad creative”.

“I’ve literally nearly got another album done, which is just fucking mental,” he explained. “I can’t wait for you to see.

In a five-star review of ‘Weird!’, NME wrote: “Taking everything that’s brilliant about Yungblud and amplifying it, album two is Harrison at his most extreme. It’s exactly where he belongs, too. Yungblud’s never seemed more inspiring or vital as he proves himself as one of the most important rock stars around. ‘weird!’ really is wonderful.”