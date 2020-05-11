YUNGBLUD postpones UK tour due to coronavirus

YUNGBLUD has announced that he has had to postpone his upcoming UK tour due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The NME Award-winning Doncaster rocker revealed details of a UK tour earlier this year, with shows kicking off on May 22 in Glasgow at Barrowland. He was also due to play five shows in London at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on May 26-28 and June 3-4.

Today (May 11), YUNGBLUD revealed that he has had to postpone the tour even after trying his “best to try come up with an innovative way of keepin them on.”

“The UK tour is being moved,” he said, sharing a video of himself making the announcement on Twitter. “I’ve tried my best to try come up with an innovative way of keepin’ them on but everyone’s safety is most important. I’m sorry. There is a plan in place though, they WILL be happenin’. Hold on to your tix and imma post more info soon! ily (link/bio)”

The jaunt’s rescheduled dates are yet to be revealed.

The postponement comes after YUNGBLUD was forced to cancel the Asia leg of his world tour due to coronavirus concerns.

The Doncaster artist – real name Dominic Harrison – announced the cancellation on his Instagram story in March, promising fans that he was “going to get out there” as soon as he could.

He was due to kick off the trek in South Korea late March, followed by shows in Japan, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Singapore.