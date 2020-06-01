Yungblud has praised Halsey for her involvement in a protest over the death of George Floyd over the weekend.

Halsey is just one of a host of musicians that have shared their outrage at the death of Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis last week (May 25). Former police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter over Floyd’s death.

Halsey revealed on Twitter yesterday (May 31) that she was hit by rubber bullets while protesting in Los Angeles.

“I have to say halsey, u were incredible today,” Yungblud, the singer’s former boyfriend, wrote on Twitter in the early hours of this morning (June 1). “U acted fearlessly and selflessly. u were so brave and inspirational.

“When innocent people were unlawfully wounded, u were there with a medical kit bandaging them up. U didn’t think about yourself for one moment. I am proud to know u.”

i need to say @halsey u were incredible today. u acted fearlessly and selflessly. u were so brave and inspirational. when innocent people were unlawfully wounded, u were there with a medical kit bandaging them up. u didn’t think about yourself for one moment. i am proud to know u — YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) June 1, 2020

Speaking of her ordeal, Halsey said: “[The police] fired rubber bullets at us. We did not breach the line. Hands were up. Unmoving. And they gassed and fired.” She also shared photos of the altercation.

fired rubber bullets at us. we did not breach the line. hands were up. unmoving. and they gassed and fired. pic.twitter.com/K8YauF0APn — h (@halsey) May 31, 2020

“This hit me through layers of fabric and for that, I am extremely privileged,” she continued. “At close range it would have caused serious injury. They were fired at peoples’ faces during peaceful moments of the demonstration.

“If you’re a follower of mine who ‘stays out of it’ but you’re mad I have a little bruise for doing nothing unlawful, then consider you ARE on our side,” she continued. “Because the reality of what happens to black folks everyday is worse than my bruise. So get involved. Sign. Donate. Share links. Do something.”

Protests have been held worldwide in the aftermath of Floyd’s death. Speaking to the people of his hometown of Atlanta, Run The Jewels’ Killer Mike said: “We have to be better than burning down our own homes, because if we lose Atlanta, what else we got?”