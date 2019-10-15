Yungblud provides words of wisdom for LBGTQ+ fans in Twitter Q&A

"Every single person on this planet has the right to love whoever they want"

Yungblud has offered support for his LGBTQ+ fans and those suffering from mental health issues in a new online Q&A.

The ‘Hope For The Underrated Youth’ singer provided his own wisdom after inviting fans to provide a variety of questions. In return, he responded in a series of passionate video messages.

When asked to provide his “best advice for LBBTQ+ fans”, he responded: “Every single person on this planet has the right to love whoever they want, and to be loved in return by whoever they choose. That’s it, full stop, period. Everyone who doesn’t like that is completely delusional.”

Later in the Q&A, he provided fans with tips on how to deal with stress and anxiety – having previously documented his own struggles with the conditions.

“I suffer from both, but as soon as I ride the wave and embrace that I’ve got it and it’s happening to me, I get my breath back,” he said.

“Surround yourself with people who understand it and everything will be alright. Take a deep breath, ride the wave, know what you’re going through and it will pass over. I promise ya.”

Elsewhere in the Q&A, he discussed his plans for Halloween – as well as teasing the possibility of launching his own make-up line.

Earlier this year, Yungblud defended the depiction of mental health in 13 Reasons Why and explained how it reflected his own struggles.

“I think it’s really important,” Yungblud told NME. “There’s so much controversy around this show because people think it’s glamorising anxiety. I do not. It’s doing what good art should do: it’s highlighting a subject that people wouldn’t normally talk about.”

“People say that it’s triggering and uncomfortable. I suffer from anxiety and depression, and I have a lot of my life. Do you know what’s more uncomfortable than that? Someone not understanding what you’re going through.”

He added: “For me, that show gives education and understanding to people who would never normally understand it. Some people might say ‘Oh, it’s just a phase’ and not understand what anxiety is. I think this show is important.”

Last week, he announced his latest single ‘Original Me‘, a collaboration with Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds.