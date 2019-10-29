Yungblud on mischief he and Lewis Capaldi got up to while sharing a flat in London

The pair bonded as they attempted to break into music in their younger years

Yungblud has discussed the mischief he used to get up to with his old pal Lewis Capaldi as the pair attempted to get signed.

The rising Doncaster star – real name Dominic Harrison – revealed in an interview with The Sun that he and Scottish sensation Capaldi struck up a friendship in London before hitting the big time.

“Lewis was here in London trying to get signed like me,” Yungblud told the newspaper. “No one wanted to fucking know, so we’d just be getting drunk five nights a week. We caused so much trouble.”

The ‘Hope for the Underrated Youth’ artist went on to say that he and the ‘Someone You Loved’ singer are still in touch, explaining they’re both surprised by how their respective careers have skyrocketed.

“We still keep in contact. We were in America together and we were like, ‘What the fuck is going on?’,” said Yungblud. “Now we’re like sat in Soho House saying, ‘How the fuck did we get here?'”

Yungblud explained during his recent NME cover feature that his guitarist Adam Warrington was the one who introduced him to Capaldi. “Before either of us were signed, me and Lewis just used to sit in the two-bedroom council flat in Clapham I shared with Adam,” he told us.

Last week, Yungblud made an appearance on Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox in aid of Stand Up To Cancer. The singer appeared alongside BBC Radio 1 DJ Jack Saunders as he delivered his unique take on the past week’s TV.