Yungblud says he came to London “to try sex with a man” as he opens up about his “fluid” sexuality

Yungblud has given a frank interview about his “fluid” sexuality, revealing that he moved to London to “try sex with a guy”.

The 22-year-old from Doncaster is in a high-profile relationship with singer and collaborator Halsey, but spoke to Attitude Magazine about his open approach to his sexuality.

“I am more straight,” he said. “[But if] I walked down the street and met a fucking bloke tomorrow, or a trans person, you never know. It’s about connection. I’m very fluid about it.”

The musician also opened up about his approach to breaking boundaries by cross-dressing during his performances.

“That’s why I fucking wear a dress on stage,” he said. “We’ve been brought up with such boundaries: woman wears dress, man sees woman’s curves, you can make baby. Western civilisation put women in dresses and men in trousers. Before that, in medieval times, every fucker wore a dress.”

He continued: “I wake up one day and want to look girly as fuck, and I’ll wake up the next and walk out of the house in a Fred Perry polo shirt looking like I’ll beat the shit out of you.

“I’ll be Anita from West Side Story then suddenly transform into Liam Gallagher.”

Yungblud added: “I came to London to be liberated, to be able to paint my nails, to fucking try sex with a guy, to try everything, to fulfil my fantasies and figure out who I am.”

In a recent interview with NME, Yungblud defended the hit show 13 Reasons Why and its depiction of teenage mental health issues.

“I think it’s really important,” Yungblud told NME. “There’s so much controversy around this show because people think it’s glamorising anxiety. I do not. It’s doing what good art should do: it’s highlighting a subject that people wouldn’t normally talk about.”

“People say that it’s triggering and uncomfortable. I suffer from anxiety and depression, and I have a lot of my life. Do you know what’s more uncomfortable than that? Someone not understanding what you’re going through.”

He added: “For me, that show gives education and understanding to people who would never normally understand it. Some people might say ‘Oh, it’s just a phase’ and not understand what anxiety is. I think this show is important.”

