Yungblud says his second album is “a nod to David Bowie”

Yungblud has said his new album is a “nod to David Bowie“, which takes direct inspiration from the music icon’s 1971 hit ‘Life on Mars’.

The singer, real name Dominic Harrison, explained how he was influenced by Bowie when writing a track about the experience of meeting a transgender fan who had been helped by his own track ‘Kill Somebody’.

“There’s a song called ‘Mars’ which is important to me ’cause I had a trans man come up to me and say my track ‘Kill Somebody’ last year helped his parents with the community he wanted to be in,” Harrison told The Sun.

“And allowed him to go from being a girl – they sat with him through his transition to be a boy. I thought that was fucking crazy.

“He told me about his story, about how nobody understood him, and it clicked with me because it reminded me of ‘Life On Mars’ by David Bowie – so I’m paying homage to that.”

When asked about what fans can expect from the follow-up to his debut 2018 record ’21st Century Liability’, Yungblud said: “It’s kind of a nod to Bowie, and it’s stories about young people.”

Meanwhile, Yungblud is also set to play next year’s NME awards alongside Beabadoobee. Returning on February 12, the Awards will be back at the O2 Academy Brixton in London and tickets for the event are available here.