Yungblud scores second UK Number One album with self-titled LP

Yungblud has scored his second UK Number One album with his recently released self-titled LP, the Official Charts Company has confirmed.

The star released his third album, titled ‘Yungblud’, last week (September 2), following his 2020 album ‘Weird!’.

After leading the charts in the midweeks, Yungblud secured the top spot on Friday (September 9), finishing above Harry Styles’ ‘Harry’s House’ (Number Two), Megadeth’s ‘The Sick, The Dying And The Dead’ (Number Three), Ed Sheeran’s ‘=‘ (Number Four), and The Weeknd’s ‘The Highlights’ (Number Five).

In light of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Official Charts Company did not share any stats around this week’s charts, but published them “simply as a matter of record”.

thankyou for everythin my family … i have plans 😈🖤 https://t.co/kC5vEMEbee — YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) September 9, 2022

“Thankyou for everythin my family,” Yungblud tweeted in response to the news. “I have plans.” When the musician hit Number One with ‘Weird!’, he celebrated by melting his trophy from the Official Charts Company down to make 150 bespoke safety pins to give to fans.

In a four-star review, NME said of ‘Yungblud’: “[Yungblud has] come back with his most confident, cohesive album, which sees him fighting hate with understanding and love. It’s a battle he knows he can win.”

Meanwhile, London DJ Eliza Rose has held the top spot on the Official UK Singles Chart with her Interplanetary Criminal collab ‘B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)’ for a second week. The track is once again the most-streamed song in the UK.

When Rose took Number One last week (September 2), she became the first female DJ to top the UK Singles Chart in 20 years. The last female DJ to achieve the feat was Sonique with ‘It Feels So Good’ in 2002.

“Just got Number One for ‘Baddest Of Them All’ thank you to everybody who streamed, downloaded, and listened,” Rose said last week. “It’s the people’s rhythm and I feel like we came together to get it to Number One.”