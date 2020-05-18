Yungblud hopes second album will be “naïve and full of contradictions”

Yungblud has said his second, and upcoming, album “doesn’t give a fuck what people think about it” and hopes it will be “naïve and full of contradictions.”

The English singer, who is in lockdown in LA due to the coronavirus, released ‘21st Century Liability’ in 2018 and said that his next album would be very different from the first.

Speaking to Kerrang!, he said: “The album is a neat whisky, uncensored version of my life: it talks about liberation in terms of sex, my identity and my mental health, as well as love, heartbreak, self-harm, suicide, depression… it’s like a series of Skins.”

Advertisement

He added: “I want it to be naïve and full of contradictions. This record doesn’t give a fuck what people think about it, because it’s telling the listener what life is truly about.

“I have a dialogue with my fanbase that allows us to say what we think – we’re rebelling against the idea that speaking our minds is wrong.”

In February, Yungblud confirmed the news of his second album backstage at the NME Awards after he won Best Video for ‘Original Me’. He said: “There’s a song coming imminently and an album coming in August. I haven’t really said that to anyone.”

He recently announced that he has had to postpone his upcoming UK tour due to the ongoing pandemic.

Advertisement

The rocker revealed details of a UK tour earlier this year, kicking off on May 22 in Glasgow at Barrowland. He was also due to play five shows in London at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on May 26-28 and June 3-4.

Last week he shared that he had to postpone the tour even after trying his “best to try come up with an innovative way of keepin’ them on.”