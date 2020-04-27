Yungblud shares dazzling new video for ‘Weird’, filmed entirely from lockdown

Yungblud has shared the video for his latest single ‘Weird‘, which was filmed entirely from lockdown in the singer’s Los Angeles home.
The visuals, augmented with colourful visual effects and remote appearances by friends and family, come after the Doncaster-born musician previewed the track exclusively with NME last week.
“I was going for an LCD Soundsystem and Depeche Mode thing,” Yungblud said of his ambitions for the song. “I wanted a naivety to the song because this is a coming of age record.”
Harrison said that the song written late last year was inspired by his meteoritic rise, which culminated in a sold-out show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.
“The past 18 months were so weird for me,” he told NME. “I nearly lost my mum in a car accident. I was in a relationship and got my heart broken. We blew up and got famous really quickly.”
During lockdown, alongside work on his second album, Yungblud has been live-streaming The Yungblud Show on YouTube, with guests like Machine Gun Kelly, Ashnikko, Kelly Osbourne and more joining the action, with NME calling the show “a riotous half-hour of power.”
He was also among the musicians to make up the ‘Live Lounge Allstars’, who joined Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins for a huge cover of Foo Fighters‘ ‘Times Like These’.
The track, which raised money for Children In Need and Comic Relief, also featured Dua Lipa, Coldplay‘s Chris Martin, Bastille and Ellie Goulding.