Yungblud shares dramatic visuals for impassioned new single ‘Mars’

Yungblud has shared his new single ‘Mars’, along with a dramatic new video, ahead of next week’s much anticipated release of his new album.

The video features Yungblud and a number of other people staring straight into the camera, applying makeup as they lip-sync to the track, before they’re attacked by figures just off-screen.

Yungblud explained that the track was inspired by the story of a trans woman he met while playing on the 2018 Warped Tour.

“She told me how her parents had come to the show with her, and how seeing our community helped them to understand that her coming out as trans wasn’t just a phase — this is who she really was,” he said.

“It made me cry to think that we could have that kind of impact and change people’s perceptions, just by being ourselves.”

The track will feature on Yungblud’s forthcoming album ‘WEIRD!’, which is released via Locomotion and Interscope next Friday (December 4).

The new single follows the album’s title track, ‘Cotton Candy’, ‘God Save Me, But Don’t Drown Me Out’ and ‘Strawberry Lipstick’.

Meanwhile, Yungblud has curated a new playlist compiling music that inspired the forthcoming record, including Billie Eilish (‘Therefore I Am’), Twenty One Pilots (‘Level of Concern’), Phoebe Bridgers (‘Kyoto’), Fontaines D.C. (‘A Hero’s Death’) and Biig Piig (‘Oh No’).