Yungblud shares new version of ‘Parents’ with 19-year-old fan from TikTok

Yungblud has shared a re-worked version of his track ‘Parents’, featuring a 19-year-old fan from TikTok.

The new version features Liverpool-based Chloe Noone, who was invited to Liverpool’s Parr Street Studios by Yungblud to collaborate on the track after being chosen from a list of thousands.

Speaking about the process of choosing Noone for the appearance and creating the track together, Yungblud said: “Parents is very much the anthem for my fan base and when I saw it was re-emerging on TikTok I asked them if I should get an artist to remix it and who should that artist be. Then it occurred to me, this song is about us, it is a celebration of individuality and a celebration of the determination of my generation so i thought fuck it I’m gonna release a record with one of my fans because this song is about my fans.

“I found Chloe Noone, a 19 year old from Liverpool who in her verse is singing so passionately about equality for women, it just jumped out to me and especially right now is something people need to hear!

“I love Chloe and her family are amazing, I can’t wait to bring her out on stage to sing it with me. Yungblud is about destroying the barriers between me and my fan base, we are one!”

Listen to the new track and watch a video about its creation below:

Of the experience, Chloe added: “This whole experience has just been surreal. I have been a fan of Yungblud for a while now but I never expected my verse in the ‘Parents’ duet to get much attention let alone being called up by Yungblud and asked to feature on the track. I honestly thought it was going to be a very long time before I was part of something this professional and legitimate.

“I’m so grateful to Yungblud and his whole team for making my dream of being an artist see the light sooner than I expected. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!”

The new version of Yungblud’s ‘Parents’ comes after he shared a new collaboration with KSI called ‘Patience’ last week. Elsewhere, the singer appeared with Avril Lavigne to perform ‘I’m With You’ on The Yungblud Show.