Yungblud teases “biggest announcement yet”, starts to share memories that have “shaped and defined this community”

Yungblud has revealed that he will make his “biggest announcement yet” on March 18, and he will be sharing daily memories of his journey so far until then.

The musician posted a video on his social media channels on Friday (March 8) outlining the plan, thanking his fans for the community that they have been able to build and for the journey so far.

“I’m changing and I can feel it, there are things ahead,” he says as the video begins. “Some things I know about, some things I believe we are going to have a lot of fun figuring out together.”

ANNOUNCEMENT. 10 days. 18th of march. u ready for an adventure? 🖤☠️🖤 pic.twitter.com/8t7RUtwwY4 — YUNGBLUD is a lowlife (@yungblud) March 8, 2024

“But in my opinion, in order to look forward, you’ve got to look back on the things you’ve done.”

“Recently, I realised that everything I’ve done up until this moment had a purpose and a meaning, even though I might not have known it at the time. And the biggest thing I’ve learned is that I was never alone through any of it. You were there next to me every fucking step of the way, and for that I want to say thank you.”

“In 10 days’ time, we’re going to make our biggest announcement yet, but before we do, leading up to that day, at 5pm everyday, we’re going to post a memory that I believe has helped shape and define this community.”

“It’s been a fucking mental adventure, but I hope you’re ready for another one. So tell your mates, set your reminders, I’ll see you tomorrow at 5:00.”

At that time today (March 9), Yungblud shared the first memory, from a date in July 2019 when he and 150 fans held an impromptu gig on a boat on the River Thames. After a raucous show, he then had the phrase “There’s Hope For The Underrated Youth’, a reference to his single at the time, projected onto the side of the Houses of Parliament.

Houses of Parliament.🇬🇧. 2019. were you there ?!? 9 DAYS TO GO 🖤☠️🥀☠️🖤 pic.twitter.com/6RKWMwAMZq — YUNGBLUD is a lowlife (@yungblud) March 9, 2024

“I was so fucked off with Brexit and everything that happened in its wake,” he says in the video memory. “It was like a fucking James Bond mission.”

“We had our fucking voice heard that night. It was probably the thing I’m most proud of. It was about love, it was about unity, it was about a new world.”

“If you wanna ignore us, if you wanna silence it, if you wanna shut us up, we’re gonna put it on the side of the building that is the most sacred to you.”

In January, Yungblud released his latest single ‘When We Die (Can We Still Get High?)’, which followed on from a series of three singles released in 2023: June’s ‘Lowlife’, August’s ‘Hated’ – which Yungblud described as the “most personal song [he’s] ever released”, and ‘Happier’, which he released in October. The latter track featured Oli Sykes of Bring Me The Horizon, marking the pair’s second collaboration following Yungblud’s 2020 single, ‘Obey’.