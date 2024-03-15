Yungblud teases free outdoor show in London next week ahead of “biggest announcement yet”: “It’s about to get fookin mental”

Yungblud has announced a free major outdoor show to take place somewhere in London on Monday (March 18), with the location only to be announced on the day.

The musician first teased an upcoming major announcement last week (March 8), thanking fans for the community that they have been able to build and for the journey so far.

Now, he has added to the anticipation by adding that he will be making the announcement during the free show in the capital.

FREE OUTDOOR SHOW and my biggest announcement yet. MONDAY 18th of MARCH. NORTH LONDON. Exact location released Monday morning 10am on my story. SHOWTIME AT 5pm. COME TO LONDON. SEE YOU THERE. it’s about to get fookin mental. 🇬🇧🖤 pic.twitter.com/PMRKQg7MBj — YUNGBLUD is a lowlife (@yungblud) March 15, 2024

Advertisement

“FREE OUTDOOR SHOW and my biggest announcement yet,” read the post. “MONDAY 18th of MARCH. NORTH LONDON. Exact location released Monday morning 10am on my story. SHOWTIME AT 5pm. COME TO LONDON. SEE YOU THERE. it’s about to get fookin mental.”

As stated, the gig location will not be confirmed until the morning of the show, while wristbands will be available from 3pm at the location in question.

In the original teaser video posted a week ago, Yungblud said: “In 10 days’ time, we’re going to make our biggest announcement yet, but before we do, leading up to that day, at 5pm everyday, we’re going to post a memory that I believe has helped shape and define this community.”

He then shared the first such memory, from a date in July 2019 when he and 150 fans held an impromptu gig on a boat on the River Thames. After a raucous show, he then had the phrase “There’s Hope For The Underrated Youth’, a reference to his single at the time, projected onto the side of the Houses of Parliament.

In January, Yungblud released his latest single ‘When We Die (Can We Still Get High?)’, which followed on from a series of three singles released in 2023: June’s ‘Lowlife’, August’s ‘Hated’ – which Yungblud described as the “most personal song [he’s] ever released”, and ‘Happier’, which he released in October. The latter track featured Oli Sykes of Bring Me The Horizon, marking the pair’s second collaboration following Yungblud’s 2020 single, ‘Obey’.