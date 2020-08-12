Yungblud teases new collaboration with Denzel Curry, arriving tomorrow

Yungblud has teased a forthcoming collaboration with Denzel Curry – check out the snippet below.

The Doncaster artist, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, took to social media this evening (August 12) to confirm that his next single will arrive at midnight tomorrow (August 13)/ 9pm (PST).

“Denzel Curry u ready?” he captioned the post, revealing that the rising Florida rapper is involved in some capacity.

“They just squeeze my brain/ Getting off on pain/ Dripping down your face/ Like I’m lemonade”, Yungblud sings in the eight-second teaser. The clip is accompanied by the song’s official artwork, which depicts the musician holding up a lemon with screws pressed into it.

This comes after Yungblud shared his latest track ‘Strawberry Lipstick’ last month, following up on the pop-leaning cut ‘Weird’.

Speaking to NME ahead of the latter track’s April release, Harrison explained that he was about to enter “an era of optimism” with his new material.

“I’m not angry anymore,” he said. “The first album [2018’s ‘Yungblud’] was so angry and leading into the EP [2019’s ‘The Underrated Youth’] I got hopeful and now I feel optimistic.”

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Yungblud had collaborated on a new song with Bring Me The Horizon. The Sheffield group’s frontman Oli Sykes teased that they’d “been scheming” and had “something coming” in the near future.

Denzel Curry, meanwhile, has teased a potential team-up with Sampa The Great.