Yungblud teases Ozzy, Sharon and Kelly Osbourne will star in ‘The Funeral’ video

Yungblud has teased the appearance of Ozzy, Sharon and Kelly Osbourne in the music video for his new single ‘The Funeral’.

The track – which will be the Doncaster rock star’s first since last year’s ‘Fleabag’ – is set to be released on Friday (March 11).

In a new Instagram Reel, Yungblud posted some behind-the-scenes footage from the ‘Funeral’ video shoot. In the clips, he was seen posing for the camera with Ozzy, who wore heavy black make-up, and hugging Sharon.

Kelly did not appear in the Reel, but was tagged in the caption. “Bringin some mates to my funeral…” Yungblud wrote. It is currently unclear if the track itself will feature an appearance from any of the Osbournes.

The musician began teasing the new single last weekend (March 5), when he shared an image of a handwritten message. “To whom this may concern,” it began. “For those I let down I’m sorry, for those who let me down, fuck you but I forgive you.”

It concluded: “You are cordially and graciously invited to my funeral.”

The singer also shared the single’s official cover artwork, which sees him lying in an open coffin. It displays the song title in a blood-red font above the lyrics: “Nobody came / What a shame, shame, shame.”

‘The Funeral’ is expected to appear on the follow-up to Yungblud’s 2020 album, ‘weird!’. In an interview earlier this year, he said the new record would contain “the most personal music I’ve ever written”.

“And I think people are going to be a bit shocked about that because all my other music is pretty personal,” he continued. “I think I just need to say it as it is: completely uncensored, completely outrageously. And I think this is what this album’s doing. You know what I mean? That’s what I do. And my favourite songs I’ve ever released are the songs that do that. So, you know what I mean? Get ready.”