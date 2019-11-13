Yungblud teases release of emotive new single, ‘Tongue Tied’

A new one from Yungblud is coming soon...

Yungblud is set to release a new single later today after days of teasing the new track, ‘Tongue Tied’ on social media.

The song, which features Marshmello and Blackbear will be released later today (5pm in the UK) and also features The Act’s Joey King in the video.

You can see the teaser clips below.

Earlier this month (November 1), Yungblud unveiled a chilling new music video for ‘Die A Little’, his contribution to the soundtrack of the third season of Netflix’s teen drama 13 Reasons Why.

The clip, according to Yungblud in a press release, is a “call out to take mental health seriously.” It was shot in Bulgaria and directed by Andrew Sandler, who previously worked on the singer’s ‘Hope For The Underrated Youth’ visual, the lead single from his latest EP of the same name.

Earlier this year, Yungblud came to the defence of 13 Reasons Why, arguing that the controversial show helps raise awareness around the difficulty of talking about mental health. “I think it’s really important,” Yungblud told NME.

“There’s so much controversy around this show because people think it’s glamorising anxiety. I do not. It’s doing what good art should do: it’s highlighting a subject that people wouldn’t normally talk about,” he added. The Netflix show was recently renewed for a fourth and final season.

In October, Yungblud returned with a new EP, ‘The Underrated Youth’. The six-track record is “sharply written and filled with bold, unapologetic political statements”, NME’s Hannah Mylrea wrote in a four-star review.