Yungblud teases “sad version” of ‘I Think I’m Okay’ in new studio footage

Yungblud is teasing a “sad version” of ‘I Think I’m Okay’, his 2019 collaborative track with Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker.

Machine Gun Kelly – real name Colson Baker – released the original version of the track back in June of last year, with it going on to appear on his fourth album ‘Hotel Diablo‘.

Now, Yungblud – aka Dominic Harrison – has shared an in-studio video revealing that he has revisited the track and given it an emotional, stripped-back reworking.

Advertisement

Captioning the 15-second snippet, the musician told his followers that the ‘I Think I’m Okay’ “sad version [is] comin sooooooon”. From the section heard within the post, it appears that this reimagining will consist of Yunblud performing solo with an acoustic guitar.

Yungblud also tagged both Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker in the post – check it out above.

The original ‘I Think I’m Okay’ sees MGK and Yungblud trade verses about their own failings as people, before they team up on the chorus.

“Watch me take a good thing and fuck it all up in one night/ Catch me, I’m the one on the run away from the headlights/ No sleep, up all week wasting time on people I don’t like/ I think that’s something fucking wrong with me,” it goes.

Last month, Yungblud took over Camden’s Hawley Arms boozer in celebration of winning Best Music Video at the NME Awards 2020.

Advertisement

He bagged the accolade for the ‘Original Me’ visuals, which feature Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons fame.

Meanwhile, Harrison confirmed to NME that his anticipated second album will arrive in August 2020.

“There’s a song coming imminently and an album coming in August,” he revealed. “I haven’t really said that to anyone.”