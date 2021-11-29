Yungblud teases “surprise” event in London tomorrow

Yungblud has revealed that he has a surprise for fans tomorrow (November 30), in a cryptic message posted on social media.

“Meet me at Camden Market 3pm tomorrow (30th),” he wrote in the post. “I have a surprise.”

Fans have been excitedly replying to his announcement, with some expressing their disappointment that only London audiences will get to see the star. One person tweeted: “Petition to have a live gig for people outside London,” with another adding “Mate I’m not going to be able to get to London just like that”.

Yungblud recently joined a huge all-star charity cover of Fleetwood Mac‘s ‘Everywhere’. Recorded for BBC Children In Need, Anne-Marie and Niall Horan led the cover of the 1987 track, with an all-star backing band including Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Lewis Capaldi and Griff.

The musician was also one of the performers at the recent MTV EMAs in Budapest. He picked up the Best Alternative award at the ceremony, which was hosted by Saweetie.

In his speech when picking up the award, Yungblud said: “If you are out there and you feel you cannot be who you are – you can be. Keep fighting, keep being brilliant.”

For his ‘Fleabag’ performance, Yungblud played in front of a huge stack of amps while the stage was wreathed in flames.

Elsewhere, Yungblud is set to release his first short film Mars which is “an uncensored, unfiltered portrayal of youth” based upon the singer’s 2020 song of the same name.

The story for the film, which is a collaboration between Mercury Studios and Interscope Films, is based around Charlie Acaster, a young fan Yungblud met on tour who was struggling to convince her parents that she was transgender.